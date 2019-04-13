|
Lozow, Donald Leon
"Don"
Don journeyed to his next destination on Friday April 12, 2019. After years of fighting physical impairments he finally found the peace he so deserves. He was born in Providence, Rhode Island on April 9, 1932 to Myer and Rose Lozow. He and his family then moved to Gary, IN. Don attended Indiana University where he was a walk-on player for their basketball team, rode in the first Little 500 Bicycle Race and was elected the Treasurer of his senior class, all while working his way through school. Don met Janey Atler at IU and they married on August 28, 1954. They were overjoyed when their first child, Tarri, was born in 1955. Don joined the US Air Force and became a pilot. After completing his tour of duty, he and Janey returned to Indiana where Don entered law school. They then moved to Janey's hometown, Denver.
Don became a licensed attorney in the state of Colorado in 1959. He practiced law for 60 years and was a highly respected and sometimes feared adversary in the courtroom. Many aspiring law students watched and learned from attending his trials. One of Don's greatest joys was practicing law with his son Brad and daughter Suzie.
His accomplishments are too many to list, among them are, President of a B'nai B'rith chapter, and serving on the board of the American Medical Center. He played competitive tennis, was an avid marathon runner and all-around athlete. His most important success was his love of family and friends.
He is survived by his beloved wife of almost 65 years, Janey Atler Lozow, his children, Tarri Cleveland (Doug), Brad Lozow (Karen) and Suzie Lozow (Bill Cimler). His grandchildren, Parker Cleveland (Kelley), Emily Lozow and Jake Lozow. He was predeceased by his parents and brother Seymour Lozow (Joyce) and is survived by his siblings Caroline Schuham (Steven) and Gary Lozow (Joyce) and Janey's brother Larry Atler (Marilyn) and many nieces and nephews. Special thanks Advanced Healthcare or Aurora & The Denver Hospice at Lowry.
He was our hero and will be greatly missed.
Service, Monday 1:00pm, Temple Emanuel 51 Grape Street; Interment Emanuel Cemetery; If desired, contributions to .
Published in Denver Post from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2019