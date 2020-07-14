Simmons, Donald Louis



Donald Louis Simmons was born on May 26, 1930 in Denver, Colorado. Don was the youngest of 4 children born to Albert Louis and Emma Wilhelmina Simmons. He came to know the Lord as his Savior at the age of 17. Graduated from North High School in 1948. Served in the Korean War in 1951 until his honorable discharge in February of 1953 at the rank of Sergeant.

Upon returning home from Korea, he met his wife, Joyce Dallas, while on a blind date. After just 4 short months of dating, they married and celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary on June 14, 2020. To this union, they were blessed with three children, Lawrence Albert, Dawn Michelle, and Stephen Robert.

Don joined the Denver Police Department in 1953 through 1983 starting as a patrolman and retiring as a Detective Sergeant in the Intelligence Bureau. While serving as a police officer, Don worked in several assignments including auto theft, vice and narcotics, and staff inspection, not to mention several years as a patrolman serving the North Denver area. He also worked several other side jobs including as a security officer for the North Denver Bank and St. Anthony's Hospital. After retiring from the DPD, he was hired as the head of security at St. Anthony's Hospital located in North Denver where he worked until 1992.

Don was preceded in death by his parents Albert and Emma Simmons, sisters June Eberle, Vi Searle and brother Albert "Lefty" Simmons, son Larry Simmons, son-in-law Greg James, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.

He is survived by his wife Joyce Simmons of the home, daughter Dawn James of Burlington, son Steve Simmons (Lynn) of Chadron, Nebraska. Grandchildren Jennifer Quintana (Mike) Thornton, Colorado, Grant James (Alissa) Burlington, Colorado, Brian James (Kelly) Goodland, Kansas, Kelly Simmons, Denver, Colorado, Andrea Simmons, Denver Colorado, Theresa Simmons (Brian Stearman), Aurora, Colorado. Nine great-grandchildren, Tyler, Elena, Logan, Avrie, Ella, Reagan, Beau, Austin and Nora.

Funeral services will be held at the Burlington Evangelical Free Church in Burlington, Colorado on Friday, July 10, 2020 officiated by pastors Denny Sillaman and Ron Lee.

A memorial fund has been established in Don's name and will be donated to the Ellie White Foundation (Wolfram research) and the Organization for Autism Research, both important causes to Don on behalf of his grandsons Logan and Tyler. Donations can be made to the Donald L. Simmons Memorial Fund, and mailed to the Rocky Mountain Law Enforcement Credit Union at 700 W. 39th Avenue, Denver, CO 80218. Please put in the memo "for account ID number 0002".





