|
|
Rounds, Donald Michael
"Mike"
May 9, 1941 - June 23, 2019
Mike was born in Centralia, Illinois to Alice and Donald Rounds. He lived in Kansas and Oklahoma until his family moved to Denver when he was 10 years old. Denver was his home until he passed away on June 23. For most of his career Mike worked for the Rocky Mountain News with an interval at the Western Oil Reporter. He became interested in journalism when a teacher at East High School suggested that he join the staff of East High Spotlight. During college he was both managing editor for the Colorado State University Collegian and copy boy at the Rocky Mountain News. He began writing for the RMN as police and general assignment reporter, then later covered energy and natural resources. When telling his many newspaper stories, Mike was fond of saying "it was a front row seat." He retired from Cyprus Amex Minerals Co. in Englewood where he was Director of Public Relations. Mike and his wife, Alma, shared many adventures in their travels. He enjoyed listening to classical music, skiing, scuba diving, hiking, trains and history. For many years Mike was a volunteer naturalist at Roxborough State Park and volunteer at Rocky Mountain National Park. Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Alice and Donald Rounds, brother Stephen, and cousins. He is survived by his wife Alma, sisters-in-law, numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at Littleton United Methodist Church, 5894 S. Datura St., Littleton CO on Thursday, July 11, 11:00 a.m. Memorial gifts to Friends of Roxborough State Park, 4751 East Roxborough Dr., Roxborough CO 80125.
Published in Denver Post from July 7 to July 10, 2019