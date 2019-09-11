Denver Post Obituaries
Feldman Mortuary
1673 York Street
Denver, CO 80206
(303) 322-7764
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Emanuel Cemetery
within Fairmount Cemetery
Oberfeld, Donald

Patriarch of the Oberfeld and Ostroff families, loving husband of Joyce (Ostroff) for 62 years. Father of Sheldon (Elizabeth) Oberfeld and Neil (Barb) Oberfeld. Brother of Lenny (Diane) Oberfeld and Harvey Oberfeld. Brother in law of Elka (the late Philip) Wiseman and Naomi (the late Edward) Finkelstein. Grandfather of five. Cherished Uncle and Great Uncle of many. Graveside, Friday, Sept. 13th, 1:00pm, Emanuel Cemetery (within Fairmount Cemetery). Donations in his memory are suggested to Hillcrest Hospital, Seidman 3rd floor Oncology, 6780 Mayfield Road, Mayfield Heights, Ohio, 44124.
Published in Denver Post from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2019
