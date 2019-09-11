|
Oberfeld, Donald
Patriarch of the Oberfeld and Ostroff families, loving husband of Joyce (Ostroff) for 62 years. Father of Sheldon (Elizabeth) Oberfeld and Neil (Barb) Oberfeld. Brother of Lenny (Diane) Oberfeld and Harvey Oberfeld. Brother in law of Elka (the late Philip) Wiseman and Naomi (the late Edward) Finkelstein. Grandfather of five. Cherished Uncle and Great Uncle of many. Graveside, Friday, Sept. 13th, 1:00pm, Emanuel Cemetery (within Fairmount Cemetery). Donations in his memory are suggested to Hillcrest Hospital, Seidman 3rd floor Oncology, 6780 Mayfield Road, Mayfield Heights, Ohio, 44124.
Published in Denver Post from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2019