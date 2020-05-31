Donald "Don" Showalter
1948 - 2020
Showalter, Donald "Don"
03/17/1948 - 03/11/2020

Donald "Don" Lee Showalter of Federal Heights, CO, died unexpectedly March 11. He was born March 17, 1948 in Boulder, CO, moved to Loveland, CO in 1960. Graduated Loveland High School 1966, attended Colorado State University, served as a Tech Sargent in the Air National Guard, and was a police officer with Fort Collins CO police department until 1982. He was an avid read er and a self-taught scholar of Native American Cultures. Loved his yard, and working in it, visiting with friends at Westy's Café, and spending holidays with family. Preceded in death by parents Everett and Harriett Showalter and sister Pat Showalter. Survived by sister Judy (Gene) Bothum; niece Rikka Bothum (J.R. Yackley) and daughter Bergen Yackley; nephew Leif (Audry) Bothum and children Tate, Anikka, Karsten, and Reisa; and longtime friend Joetta John. Donated his body to Science Care Whole Body Donations for medical research. Private family services. Donations to Food Bank of your choice.


Published in Denver Post on May 31, 2020.
