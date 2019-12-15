|
|
Silva , Donald
8/01/1931 - 12/07/2019
Don is survived by daughter Kathy (David) Wickett, son John (Lauren) Silva; grandchildren: Nicole (Felix) Falzarano, Jessica Wickett, Kelsey (Alex) Maiwald; great grandson Henry Maiwald and sisters Dorothy Greenan and Susan Freitas. Preceded in death by his wife Sally and daughter Laura. Services will be Wed. 12/18/19 at Holy Family Catholic Church. Rosary at 10:30am, Mass at 11:00am. Interment to follow at Ft. Logan National Cemetery.
Published in Denver Post on Dec. 15, 2019