Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olinger Moore Howard Chapel
4345 West 46th Ave
Denver, CO 80212
(303) 433-6425
Rosary
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Silva
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Silva


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Silva Obituary
Silva , Donald
8/01/1931 - 12/07/2019

Don is survived by daughter Kathy (David) Wickett, son John (Lauren) Silva; grandchildren: Nicole (Felix) Falzarano, Jessica Wickett, Kelsey (Alex) Maiwald; great grandson Henry Maiwald and sisters Dorothy Greenan and Susan Freitas. Preceded in death by his wife Sally and daughter Laura. Services will be Wed. 12/18/19 at Holy Family Catholic Church. Rosary at 10:30am, Mass at 11:00am. Interment to follow at Ft. Logan National Cemetery.
Published in Denver Post on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olinger Moore Howard Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -