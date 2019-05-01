Denver Post Obituaries
Donald Summers
Donald Summers


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald Summers Obituary
Summers, Donald
10/28/1955 - 4/29/2019

Donald M. Summers went to be the Lord on 04/29/2019. Donald leaves behind his daughter Tanya West, his siblings Karrie Nicholson (Charlie), Michael Summers (Patricia Dawn), Dennis Summers, Nancy Summers Walker, Bradley Summers (Traci) and several nieces and nephews and their children. He loved to walk his dog Laddy, go fishing, and have a nice cold beer. In Celebration of Life this Sat., May 4th, 2019 call 303-363-7023 for more details.
Published in Denver Post on May 1, 2019
