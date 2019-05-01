|
|
Summers, Donald
10/28/1955 - 4/29/2019
Donald M. Summers went to be the Lord on 04/29/2019. Donald leaves behind his daughter Tanya West, his siblings Karrie Nicholson (Charlie), Michael Summers (Patricia Dawn), Dennis Summers, Nancy Summers Walker, Bradley Summers (Traci) and several nieces and nephews and their children. He loved to walk his dog Laddy, go fishing, and have a nice cold beer. In Celebration of Life this Sat., May 4th, 2019 call 303-363-7023 for more details.
Published in Denver Post on May 1, 2019