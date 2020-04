Furuta, Donald Tsuyoshi Don, loving husband, father, grandfather, relative and friend to many, passed away on April 18, 2020, at the age of 82. Don was born on May 20, 1937 in Berkeley, California to Ben and Masako Furuta. He received his college degree from University of Northern Colorado and served in the United States Air Force, for nine years, as an Aircraft Commander pilot on the KC135. After the Air Force, Don flew the 707, 727 and 747 for Braniff Airlines. He also flew for Piedmont and US Airways before retiring in Richardson, Texas and Denver, Colorado where he lived his final days. He loved spending time with his family and friends and especially enjoyed serving at the First United Methodist Church in Richardson, Texas and Ronald McDonald House in Aurora, CO; volunteering at Habitat for Humanity; fishing with friends and family and watching Cowboy and Longhorn football games. Don will be remembered by all as a kind, generous and gracious man with a soft spoken nature, gentle humor and deep love of his family. He is survived by his wife, Carol; children, Ann Furuta Orozco, husband Lorenzo Jr. (Buddy) and Glenn T., wife Lauren Galante; grandchildren, Emma Orozco, Ellie J.M. and Henry T. Furuta; and siblings Irene Kawamura, Dianne Yamada, Ben Furuta. Services will be held at a future date. Memorials may be made to St. Andrews Church, https://www.gostandrew.com/give/ or Children's Hospital Colorado, www.childrenscoloradofoundation.org in Don's memory. To leave celebrations of his life, please visit monarchsociety.com