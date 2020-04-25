Donald Tsuyoshi Furuta
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Furuta, Donald Tsuyoshi Don, loving husband, father, grandfather, relative and friend to many, passed away on April 18, 2020, at the age of 82. Don was born on May 20, 1937 in Berkeley, California to Ben and Masako Furuta. He received his college degree from University of Northern Colorado and served in the United States Air Force, for nine years, as an Aircraft Commander pilot on the KC135. After the Air Force, Don flew the 707, 727 and 747 for Braniff Airlines. He also flew for Piedmont and US Airways before retiring in Richardson, Texas and Denver, Colorado where he lived his final days. He loved spending time with his family and friends and especially enjoyed serving at the First United Methodist Church in Richardson, Texas and Ronald McDonald House in Aurora, CO; volunteering at Habitat for Humanity; fishing with friends and family and watching Cowboy and Longhorn football games. Don will be remembered by all as a kind, generous and gracious man with a soft spoken nature, gentle humor and deep love of his family. He is survived by his wife, Carol; children, Ann Furuta Orozco, husband Lorenzo Jr. (Buddy) and Glenn T., wife Lauren Galante; grandchildren, Emma Orozco, Ellie J.M. and Henry T. Furuta; and siblings Irene Kawamura, Dianne Yamada, Ben Furuta. Services will be held at a future date. Memorials may be made to St. Andrews Church, https://www.gostandrew.com/give/ or Children's Hospital Colorado, www.childrenscoloradofoundation.org in Don's memory. To leave celebrations of his life, please visit monarchsociety.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Monarch Society
1534 Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
(303) 837-8712
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
19 entries
Don was one of the finest individuals I have ever met. I always looked forward to flying with him. You could always count on him, no matter what happened. I will cry today for his loss, but will smile and celebrate his great life tomorrow, and know that I am a better person, because I knew him and he knew me. Thank you Don for being a part of my life. To his family, please accept my deepest condolences.
Arlen Colberg
Friend
There are a lot of good memories.
June Mohn
Friend
My wife Kathy and I got to know Don when we worked together on several mission trips. I always enjoyed talking with him, sharing histories, backgrounds and war stories. He was a good man and a nice man. Our condolences to his family.
Trygve Anderson
Acquaintance
If you fortunate enough to be around him you wanted your children to grow up and be like him. He one of the finest individuals I ever met. He absolutely had no equal. This was a true super star. Whooooooah.
Lew Laurito
Carol, my thoughts and prayers are with you and family. Will always remember stories Billy told about flying with Don to South America carrying the Mormon Tabernacle Choir on Braniff 747. Billy always said Don was one of the best hed ever flown with. Bless you Carol, Glenn, Ann and families. Love, Betty Self
Betty Self
Friend
Don was one of those people that you knew was a blessing in your life by knowing him. I had the good fortune of serving with him @ FUMCR. He & Carol were wonderful Christian role models for us all. He will be missed, but we all know he where his journey has taken him.
Ginger & Jim Murray
Friend
Don was one of the finest person I ever met and a great pleasure to have known.
Jim Shardy
Coworker
Don was my first instructor at Braniff. I couldn't have asked for a better teacher. Always knowledgable, kind, and encouraging. A true gentlemen. He will be missed.
Fleet Smith
Coworker
Don made you feel good just to be around him. Always had a smile and good word for others. It was a pleasure to have known him.
Rich Stack
Friend
Don was the kindest man I have ever known. What a gentle soul. He will be missed by all.
Jim Bellar
Don was just the kind of man you enjoyed being around. I flew with him at Braniff and enjoyed our trips together very much.
Virgil Thompson
Don was a great man, we worked together on the B 727, DC.8 and B 747. When it come's time to grade a man Don would receive a +++A. I am so sorry for your loss. he will be missed by all who new him. God Bless you
Chuck Greene
Coworker
A true gentleman!
Don Walther
Coworker
I never met a finer man! He was a rare human being, and I know he now resides in eternal peace.
J. J. Kennedy
Friend
As a friend of Glenn and his family, I greatly admire and respect Don for all he accomplished during his life. Even more than his career accomplishments (which are substantial), I am in awe of his ability as a role model and the strong loving bond he forged with his children and and grandchildren. It is obvious when spending time with his family that Don lived the values he professed and taught by example during a life well lived. His love for his family was obvious in almost every conversation I had with him and, in turn, the love and respect his family has for him is palpable. I will always remember his calm demeanor, friendly smile and warm laughter. As others have emphasized he leaves a tremendous legacy and will be greatly missed. Please know we are thinking of you during this difficult time and wish you peace.
Dan & Mary Atkins
Friend
Deepest sympathies ..Piedmont Silver Eagles
Colleen Fields
Coworker
Words cannot express how much we will miss Uncle. He was always such a kind and gentle soul. He was generous and interested to all that he encountered and its no shock that he seemed to be everyones favorite person. We will miss him dearly but his spirit will live with us always. Sending our heartfelt love and support to you all. Lisa, John, and Little T
Lisa Kawamura
Family
What a great guy Don was. Feel like I know all the family because he and Carol talked about you all so much. He has left an amazing legacy to his family and friends of a man living his faith by his choices and where he choose to serve others. I cherish the times my husband Ron and I spent with he and Carol when they lived in Richardson and were such active and vital members of our church. Bless you all. Rev Marilyn Dickson
Marilyn Dickson
Friend
Dear Furuta Family,
We only know Glenn but his wonderful character must be a reflection of what his dear beloved father conveyed to him. May you all be blessed with love and good memories and carrying out Don's legacy and vision through your lives
Marc and Joy Rothenberg
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved