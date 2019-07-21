Home

Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
5:30 PM
Bear Creek Lake Park
Meadowlark Cove picnic shelter
Lakewood, CO
Donald Vann Chambliss


1949 - 2019
Donald Vann Chambliss Obituary
Chambliss, Donald Vann
July 7, 1949 - July 15, 2019

Donald Vann Chambliss, 70, passed away unexpectedly on July 15, 2019. He was born July 7, 1949 in Phenix City, AL to George and Judith Chambliss.He is survived by his children, Brian, Lindsay (Sam) Reid, and Jason Chambliss; his brother, George (Jacqueline) "Cham" Chambliss, Jr.; Barbara Chambliss; and nephew, Sam (Stacey) Chambliss. A celebration of life will be held at Bear Creek Lake Park in Lakewood, CO at the Meadowlark Cove picnic shelter on Tuesday, July 23 at 5:30 pm. The family asks that any donations be made to the Alpine Rescue Team.
Published in Denver Post on July 21, 2019
