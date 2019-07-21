|
|
Chambliss, Donald Vann
July 7, 1949 - July 15, 2019
Donald Vann Chambliss, 70, passed away unexpectedly on July 15, 2019. He was born July 7, 1949 in Phenix City, AL to George and Judith Chambliss.He is survived by his children, Brian, Lindsay (Sam) Reid, and Jason Chambliss; his brother, George (Jacqueline) "Cham" Chambliss, Jr.; Barbara Chambliss; and nephew, Sam (Stacey) Chambliss. A celebration of life will be held at Bear Creek Lake Park in Lakewood, CO at the Meadowlark Cove picnic shelter on Tuesday, July 23 at 5:30 pm. The family asks that any donations be made to the Alpine Rescue Team.
Published in Denver Post on July 21, 2019