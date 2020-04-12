|
|
Geist, Donald W. "Don"
3/22/1931 - 4/5/2020
Preceded in death by wife Mary and son Donald, Jr. "Donny." Survived by sons Joseph, Robert (Susan) and James (Brenda); brothers Eldon, William and Gary. Don was a proud native of Denver and a graduate of Denver West High School. He and his wife Mary met in Denver and celebrated 50 years of marriage. They were the proud parents of four sons. Don was a generous and caring man who worked two full time jobs to support his family. He worked 48 years at the Denver Post as a paper handler, and was a civil servant in the Colorado Air National Guard, serving two tours of duty as a member of the United States Air Force. Don loved animals, especially dogs. He was a Denver sports fan, cheering for both the Broncos and the Rockies. Don was outgoing and friendly, and enjoyed the opportunity to chat with people. Creating memories with his family on their annual vacations was one of Don's favorite experiences. Don was a loving husband and father. He was a model of strength and courage throughout his life. He will be deeply missed by those who had the privilege of knowing him. A private family service will be held to honor Don. The family will look forward to a celebration of life for Don with family and friends when such a gathering is permissible. In lieu of flowers, Don has requested that donations be made to one of his favorite charities: The Denver Dumb Friends League or MAXFUND, Inc. See cfcscolorado.org for additional information.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 12, 2020