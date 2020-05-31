Ringsby, Donald W.

6/3/1939 - 5/15/2020



A native of Denver and retiree in Savannah and Aspen, Don loved living in historic districts.



His business life was primarily with his father's trans-continental Ringsby Truck Lines. He also managed the Denver Rockets of the ABA and was president of Denver based Aspen Airways.



A philanthropist, Don made his greatest gift to his beloved CU. Blessed with a positive attitude and a big heart, he left Colorado Uplift and many other deserving causes better than he found them.



As a member of several clubs, Don enjoyed golf. However, his real passion was the great outdoors. You could find him fly fishing in Colorado or Montana or bird hunting in Georgia.



He had a profound love of family and friends and cherished those relationships deeply. He is predeceased by his pointer Sioux, a Brittany spaniel. He is survived by his wife Karen, who he adored. He had three sons, Eric, Gray and Alex and two daughters-in-law, JoAnna and Bettina. He was particularly proud of his five grandchildren, Calli, Lexi, Jimmy, Justin, and Tati.



Services:

A celebration to remember Don will be held when the pandemic subsides.



In Lieu of Flowers:

In remembrance of Don, donations can be made in Don's name to Colorado Uplift or the University of Colorado.





