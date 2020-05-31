Donald W. Ringsby
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ringsby, Donald W.
6/3/1939 - 5/15/2020

A native of Denver and retiree in Savannah and Aspen, Don loved living in historic districts.

His business life was primarily with his father's trans-continental Ringsby Truck Lines. He also managed the Denver Rockets of the ABA and was president of Denver based Aspen Airways.

A philanthropist, Don made his greatest gift to his beloved CU. Blessed with a positive attitude and a big heart, he left Colorado Uplift and many other deserving causes better than he found them.

As a member of several clubs, Don enjoyed golf. However, his real passion was the great outdoors. You could find him fly fishing in Colorado or Montana or bird hunting in Georgia.

He had a profound love of family and friends and cherished those relationships deeply. He is predeceased by his pointer Sioux, a Brittany spaniel. He is survived by his wife Karen, who he adored. He had three sons, Eric, Gray and Alex and two daughters-in-law, JoAnna and Bettina. He was particularly proud of his five grandchildren, Calli, Lexi, Jimmy, Justin, and Tati.

Services:
A celebration to remember Don will be held when the pandemic subsides.

In Lieu of Flowers:
In remembrance of Don, donations can be made in Don's name to Colorado Uplift or the University of Colorado.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
May 28, 2020
Mr. Ringsby provided an incredible opportunity to me as a pilot at Aspen Airways in 1982. I am eternally grateful to him and his team.
I am very sorry for your loss of such a fine man.
Captain Dave Orr
American Airlines
David Orr
Coworker
May 26, 2020
I am sorry to hear of Don's passing.

Memories of Aspen Airways always brings laughter...such a fun place to work! (11/84 to 4/85, and 11/86 to 5/89)
I will never forget how I met Don Ringsby, funniest story. He was always such a kind person.

Blessings to the family,
Gigi
Gigi Griefenberg
May 26, 2020
Great man will be missed by us all. Michael J Mulvey
Michael Mulvey
May 25, 2020
Donald Ringsby started and ran Aspen Airways for many years before I was hired as a copilot on the Convair 580--it was a wonderful place to work, with wonderful people, and I know Mr. Ringsby was instrumental in creating that workplace environment. I loved flying for Aspen, have enjoyed lasting friendships from those precious 5 years, and will forever be grateful to Mr. Ringsby for all of this. Godspeed, Sir, and thank you--deepest condolences to his family and friends.
Debra Knepper
May 25, 2020
BAe-146
Don was a good man that propelled Aspen Airways into the jet age. A pilot himself he understood our passion for flying. May God bless you Karen and the family. Capt. Glen Davis, Sr. former pilot and Vice President of Flight Operations, Aspen Airways
Glen and Linda Davis
May 25, 2020
Donald Ringsby made a strong foundation at Aspen Airways, which made it a pleasure for me to work there.

I only regret that my 5 years there wasn't long enough. I have had many friends for many years because of him starting and running Aspen Airways for so many years.

Thank you Mr Ringsby! You played an important part in my career as a professional pilot.
Al Minich
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved