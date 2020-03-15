|
Stein, Donald Winter, M.D.
10/3/1927 - 2/27/2020
Donald Winter Stein, M.D., age 92, of Oro Valley, Arizona passed away on February 27, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. Donald was born October 3, 1927 in Denver, CO to Hermann and Mindell Stein. Donald is survived by his wife of 68 years, Claire Rosenbush, whom he married in 1951, as well as his five children: Jean Louise Stein, Susan Kay Stein, Donald Winter Stein, Jr., Michael David Stein, Bev Stein Weiler , and six grandchildren: Philip (Jesse) Grant; Rebecca Fairchild-Lewis & Luke Fairchild; and Torey, Lia, & Colin Weiler. Donald was predeceased by his sister Janet R. Stein-Taylor and brother-in-law Roy Taylor.
After graduating from Denver's East High School in 1944, Donald enrolled at the University of Colorado-Boulder before enlisting in the US Navy, where he trained as a hospital corpsman. Fortunately, the war ended before he was deployed to battle. He remained in the Navy Reserves, holding the rank of Lt. Commander, until 1972. He earned his bachelor's degree in 1948 and a medical degree from CU in 1952, eventually following in his father's footsteps and becoming an anesthesiologist. Donald's medical training brought him East of the Mississippi River in the early 1950s, including an internship at Charity Hospital in New Orleans and an anesthesia residency at Columbia Presbyterian in NYC. After this, he returned to Colorado with his wife and two young daughters to practice medicine in Denver, eventually moving to Boulder and retiring from full-time practice in 1990. After retirement, Donald and Claire moved to Arizona, where he continued his love of lifelong learning: teaching himself German and exploring calculus, continuing to play golf, researching genealogy with Claire, and reading/listening to mystery novels up until the last.
Beyond his passion for medicine, Donald inherited his love of travel from his parents. Vacations were a family project. While planning a summer trip across Europe, he tasked his four older children with presenting facts about countries they might like to visit on the journey, undertaken in a VW bus. He had the opportunity to visit countries on every continent except Antarctica, and imparted this wanderlust and openness to new experiences to all of his children and grandchildren. He orchestrated a multigenerational family train trip across Canada for his and Claire's 50th anniversary, as well as a cruise to Bermuda for their 60th.
Don loved gardening, particularly when tending a vegetable garden in Denver, tending roses at their home in Boulder, and planting bulbs to welcome the spring. Although not particularly athletic himself, he truly enjoyed watching sports on TV and attending live events when possible. His true sports passion was football-being a season ticket holder to the Denver Broncos since their inception, as well as holding season tickets to CU football games for decades. At every homecoming for the CU football season from his graduation in the 1950s until well into the 1980s, Don played his baritone horn in the alumni marching band.
The family will schedule a celebration of life for some time later this year. Don requested that donations be made to any of the following:
• University of Colorado Foundation - Class of 1952 Endowment Fund - P.O. Box 17126, Denver, CO 80217
• Casa de la Luz Hospice - 7740 North Oracle Road, Tucson, AZ 85704
• University of Colorado Foundation - Hermann B. Stein Lectureship in Anesthesiology - P.O. Box 177126, Denver, CO 80217
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 15, 2020