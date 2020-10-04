Wippermann, Donald
6/25/1930 - 9/13/2020
Donald Richard Wippermann, 90, passed away September 13, 2020 in Littleton, Colorado.
Don was born June 25, 1930 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin to Myrtle (Church) and Edgar G. Wippermann. The family moved to Columbus, Wisconsin where he graduated from Columbus High School in 1948. He received his Bachelors degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin in 1953. Having completed the Air Force ROTC requirements, he received a 2nd Lieutenant reserve commission. This would begin a 23-year career in the Air Force where he rose to the rank of Colonel and earned among other decorations, the Legion of Merit Award. Don earned his Masters degree from the Air Force Institute of Technology in 1958, and his PhD in Electrical Engineering from the University of Illinois in 1967.
His numerous and varied Air Force assignments included a tour with the National Security Agency in Washington, D.C. where he worked in computer logic design applications. He continued with the NSA at the communications and radar intercept at Wakkanai Air Station in Japan in 1958. He utilized his PhD research in ionospheric physics and high frequency radio wave propagation at the Rome Air Development Center in New York as Chief in the Over-the-Horizon Radar, Advanced Technology Unit.
In July 1970, Don was reassigned to the Office of Special Projects, Space and Missile System Organization at Los Angeles Air Force Base, California.
Shortly after receiving the rank of Colonel in 1973, Don was appointed as Vice Commander of the Air Force Cambridge Research Lab at Hanscom Field in Bedford, Massachusetts. The family made its final move to Littleton, Colorado when Don concluded his Air Force service in 1976. He worked as a chief engineer for Martin Marietta until 1983 when he resigned to form his own consulting company.
As his official work tasks lessened, his love for aviation never slowed. He served on the board of the Colorado Aviation Historical Society where he wrote and published their quarterly journal. He also served on the board of directors for the Lowry Heritage Museum. In 1994, Lowry Air Force base closed and he and two of the board directors petitioned the Air Force to continue the museum as a civilian museum using two 1937-built aircraft hangars. They also asked the Air Force for an indefinite term loan of the twenty military aircraft that were located on the base. Although it took months of petitioning and persistence, their requests were eventually approved, and the Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum was born. Here Don found an outlet for his passion of aviation history as he volunteered building the research library to be enjoyed by fellow researchers and future generations. Of all he accomplished in his life, he counted the cofounding of the museum as his most valued achievement.
He leaves a legacy of not only sacrifice and service to his country, but dedication and love to his family who will miss his quick-witted sense of humor, and hearing the beautiful music he played on his treasured Steinway grand.
Don was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Ann Brogdon Wippermann, brother Edgar D. Wippermann, and sister Nola Toussaint . He is survived by his son Dr. Brian Wippermann (Laura) Newcastle, CA; daughter Karen Wippermann Lanz (J.D.) Littleton, CO; grandchildren Jill, Erin, Abby, John, Ben and Steve Wippermann, Evan and Ethan Lanz.
Services with honors will be held Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at 10:15 a.m. at Fort Logan National Cemetery, Staging area "C." To leave condolences, please visit HoranCares.com
.