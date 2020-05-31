Donna Baker
1942 - 2020
Baker, Donna

Donna Lee Baker, 78, died peacefully on May 24, 2020. She was born and raised in Golden, Colorado, where she met the love of her life, Ken Baker. They were married for over 55 years. Donna is survived by Ken, her children (Dawn and Sean), her three grandchildren, and her sister, Merilyn. She will be remembered for her positive attitude, friendly demeanor, and love for her church, friends, and family. A private memorial service for her family will be held on June 6, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice.


Published in Denver Post on May 31, 2020.
