Bowman, Donna"Bo"02/11/1938 - 05/30/2020Donna "Bo" Bowman passed from this life in the comfort of her home and her longterm partner Pat Goley, May 30, 2020. Donna was born in Hutchinson Kansas to Donfert Lon and Mary Lillian (Dean) Bowman. She graduated from Russell High School, Russell Kansas (1954) and the University of Kansas School of Physical Therapy in 1958. She was a proud member of Gamma Phi Beta Sorority.Bo was lured from western Kansas to Denver and the Colorado mountains in the early 1960s. She loved "sunny day" skiing and was an avid golfer.Donna loved Physical Therapy and held positions in many health settings throughout Denver and Colorado, including Director of the Swedish Hospital Physical Therapy Department in early 1970s. She was knowledgeable in her field and known for love and devotion to her patients. Donna particularly loved her days as staff therapist at St Anthony Hospital. In her later days of PT practice she loved working with the geriatric population. Donna will be remembered with a beautiful smile, and her love and loyalty to family and friends. She was known to have a quick wit and sense of humor.Donna was proceeded in death by her parents, her brother Dr. Larry Gene Bowman, history professor at University of North Texas University, and her sister-in-law Sally Merten Bowman. She is survived by one nephew, Dr. Curtis Bowman (Denton, Texas), several beloved cousins, and her life partner, Pat.There will be no memorial service in Colorado. A funeral mass will be scheduled later at St Patrick Chapel in Madison Indiana with burial at St Patrick cemetery.Donations in her name can to go Bowman Memorial Scholarship Fort Hays State University 600 Park St, Hays, KS 67601.