Imhoff, Donna
Jean
March 5, 1933 - December 3, 2019
Donna Jean Imhoff, the third youngest of 13 children of Fred and Elise Friedlan, was born in Columbus, Nebraska and passed peacefully in Denver, CO on December 3, 2019 with her family by her side. Donna moved to the Denver area in 1951, married Joseph Imhoff in 1960, and was the loving mother to five children. After raising their children in Denver, Donna and Joe spent 30 years in Scottsdale, AZ before returning to Denver. Donna is preceded in death by her husband Joseph (on November 5, 2019) of 59 years and her grandson Reese (on March 10, 2019). She is survived by her five children, Diane Cornette of Phoenix, AZ; Joseph Jr. (Liz) of Raleigh, NC; Gregory (Mari Anne) of Englewood, CO; Steven (Monica) of Gilbert, AZ; and Paul (Christy) of Ladera Ranch, CA; 10 grandchildren and countless extended family and dear friends whom she loved. Memorial services will be on Friday January 24th at 2:00 PM at Risen Christ Church, 3060 S. Monaco Pkwy, Denver, CO; reception to follow from 3:30PM to 6:30PM at Il Fornaio, 8000 East Belleview Avenue, Greenwood Village.
Published in Denver Post from Dec. 15, 2019 to Jan. 19, 2020