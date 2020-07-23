1/
Donna Jacobs
1936 - 2020
Jacobs, Donna
July 28, 1936 - July 18, 2020

Donna Lou (Nelson) Jacobs passed away peacefully on July 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eli and Evelyn Nelson, her sisters Verna Dee Goren, Leeba Simon, and Sandy Reznick, and her husband Stanley M. Jacobs. Donna was born July 28, 1936 in Denver, Colorado. She was passionate about her family, teaching, and helping others. Donna never met a stranger, her kindness extended to everyone. She was the "go to person" whether you needed a ride, advice, or anything at all. Donna was a dedicated teacher and loved by her students. She taught students of all ages, many of whom chose teaching as a career and credited Donna with inspiring them. Donna received her Bachelor's Degree from the University of Denver and her Master's Degree from Towson University. Donna loved to listen to classical music and was also a fan of John Denver's music. She had a wonderful sense of humor and a beautiful smile. Her three children and their families were the lights of her life. No one was more caring to others. Donna fought Alzheimer's Disease at the end of her lifetime and handled that challenge with dignity, grace and strength. She is survived by her son, David Simon, daughters Ilene (Scott) Berman, and Karen (Dan) Parsons, grandchildren Noah Berman, Gili Berman, Ben Parsons, and Emma Parsons and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other beloved family members. A private family funeral will be held at Central Reform Congregation in St. Louis. Due to Covid-19, a celebration of Donna's life will take place on a future date. In lieu of flowers, a gift in Donna's honor can be made to The Fund for Educational Excellence, 800 North Charles Street, Suite 400, Baltimore, Maryland 21201 or to the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, 718 North Grand Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri 63103


Published in Denver Post on Jul. 23, 2020.
