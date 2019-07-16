|
Bogard, Dr. Donna June
June 15, 1931 - July 13, 2019
Long time Denver area musician and teacher, Dr. Donna June Bogard, age 88, of Arvada, CO died peacefully at home on July 13, 2019, surrounded by her family. Dr. Bogard taught piano and voice in Arvada for 55 years and taught Class Piano and Music Appreciation at the University of Colorado Denver from 1970-2000. Donna was passionate about teaching and positively influenced the lives of thousands of students throughout her long career. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to: The Donna Bogard Scholarship in Voice College of Arts & Media University of Colorado Denver. Donations can be mailed to: CU Advancement/CU Foundation, 1800 Grant Street, Denver, CO 80203. Donations can also be made online: www.giving.cu.edu The full obituary is available at www.HoranCares.com
Published in Denver Post from July 16 to July 18, 2019