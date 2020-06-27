Ohlin, Donna

12/07/1940 - 06/15/2020



Donna Mae Ohlin went home to Jesus on June 15, 2020, at the age of 79, passing away peacefully in her home in Arvada, Colo. with David Ohlin, her loving husband with whom she just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary, and her children by her side. Donna is survived by her husband David, her two daughters, Dawn Ohlin and Deanna Murphy (Michael); her three grandchildren, Amber (Francisco), Joslyn and Levi, and great-grandson, Miles (all of whom live in CO.); her sister Marie in FL.; and her brother Wayne in MN.

Donna grew up in Minneapolis where she met David Ohlin, whom she later married. In 1979, Donna and her family left Minn. and moved to Colo. Having a unique knack at numbers, Donna continued her profession as a bookkeeper. She loved attending church (Faith Bible Chapel), preparing meals for family and friends, reading, puzzles, and playing games. Donna also had deep devotion to her pet birds, cats and other animals she took into her home.

Donna loved to travel, visiting much of the U.S. and several countries. Donna particularly enjoyed road trips in her RV visiting her sister's Minn. lake home, where they would fish, boat and reminisce. Donna also enjoyed cruising, her favorite being the Scandinavian cruise celebrating her and David's 50th wedding anniversary while visiting their Swedish roots.

Donna lived a fulfilling life as a wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Donna's legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone with whom she interacted, and she will be sorely missed by all. In keeping with her nature - Donna never desiring to be the center of attention - and per Donna's wishes, there will be no funeral services. However, Donna's family will be gathering for a private celebration of her life, and a memorial grove of trees will be planted in her honor in Superior Natl. Forest, MN.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store