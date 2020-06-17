Seleman, DonnaCharmaineAugust 28, 1947 - June 14, 2020Donna CharmaineSeleman, 72 years of age of Centennial, CO peacefully passed into Glory on June 14, 2020. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later time at the family's convenience. Donna was born August 28, 1947 in San Diego, CA. She graduated from Helix High School in La Mesa, CA in 1965 and later moved to Upstate NY. She was a tax preparer for H&R Block for 18+ years. She enjoyed crocheting, red roses and Elvis Presley. Her little dog Freddie was her companion. Family and friends were most important and she was the Mother of the neighborhood. Her door was always open to everyone. Donna is survived by her husband, Don J. Seleman (Doug, Deana, Dennis); son George William Hill (Leonora) of Qatar; daughters Susan Beth Hill Percival (Leonard) of Kremmling, CO; Barbara LaBar Simonds (David) of Dundee, NY; sister Diana Normandin (John) of San Diego; grandchildren Makayla Simonds of Las Vegas, NV, Elizabeth Hargrove (Chris) of Centennial, CO, Heather Hill of Crestview, FL, and Tyler Simonds of Dundee, NY. She also has numerous step children, nieces and nephews. She is predeceased in death by her parents Froy and Susie Lybrand of San Diego, CA.