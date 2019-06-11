|
Trombley, Donna
May 17, 1945 - May 15, 2019
Donna Marie Trombley passed away at her home in Port Charlotte, FL on May 15th, 2019 after a very courageous battle with lymphoma. Donna was born in Fulton, NY on May 17th, 1945. She was surrounded by her family as she departed this world and received her angel wings.
There will be a celebration of her life on June 30th, 2019 at Waneka Lake Park in Lafayette CO from 1-4pm.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to: Stray Hearts Animal Shelter, Taos, NM, or to .
Published in Denver Post on June 11, 2019