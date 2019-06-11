Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Waneka Lake Park
Lafayette, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Trombley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Trombley


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donna Trombley Obituary
Trombley, Donna
May 17, 1945 - May 15, 2019

Donna Marie Trombley passed away at her home in Port Charlotte, FL on May 15th, 2019 after a very courageous battle with lymphoma. Donna was born in Fulton, NY on May 17th, 1945. She was surrounded by her family as she departed this world and received her angel wings.
There will be a celebration of her life on June 30th, 2019 at Waneka Lake Park in Lafayette CO from 1-4pm.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to: Stray Hearts Animal Shelter, Taos, NM, or to .
Published in Denver Post on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.