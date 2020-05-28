Diamond, Doris B.
Doris Diamond, 95,
died peacefully on May 26, 2020 from Covid-19 complications.
Born and raised in Omaha, Nebraska, she moved to Des Moines, Iowa in 1950 where she raised her family with her late husband Hy Diamond. The family then moved to Denver, Colorado in 1970. Doris is survived by her four loving children; Jean (Michael Karasek), Edward (Pam), Alan (Carol Janus), and Steve (Cindy). She is the beloved grandmother of Andrew and Deborah (Ben Friedland) Karasek, Danielle and Kara (Brian Husmann) Diamond, Daniel, Monica (Scott Orellana) and David (Nissrin Ezmerli) Diamond, and Jessica and Isabella Diamond. Doris is also the beloved great-grandmother of Oscar, Sylvan, Hailey, Hana, River, Mila and Matthew. Special thanks to her devoted and loving caregiver, Bevi Siahann. Doris was an avid golfer, bridge player and lover of dogs. She traveled the world extensively and spent many of her winters in Palm Springs. She was happiest with family and friends nearby and would never miss an opportunity to share life's milestones with her beloved family. Doris drew people together with her fabulous sense of humor, unconditional love, and an irresistible and magnetic presence that filled the room. A private graveside service will be held Thursday,2:45pm but will be live streamed via Zoom. Please visit feldmanmortuary.com for instructions. Contributions can be made to the charity of your choice.
Published in Denver Post on May 28, 2020.