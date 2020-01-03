|
Bollenbach, Doris
March 28, 1931 - December 24, 2019
Doris Ann (Ibsen) Bollenbach (88) of Golden, Colorado, passed away peacefully at home in bed on December 24, 2019.
Born March 28, 1931 to Arthur and Edna (Johnson) Ibsen on the farm outside of Holdrege Nebraska. She was the oldest, having three younger brothers.
She graduated from Holdrege High School, class of 1949, and married Francis Richard Bollenbach of Chicago, Illinois on December 27, 1952 at Bethel Lutheran Church. They mover to Westminster Colorado, joining Advent Lutheran Church, and began raising a family of three boys, Bruce, James, and John.
In 1966 they relocated to Rockford Illinois where a daughter, Beth, was born. Doris worked as an office manager for a real estate company, then a law office, and then a title company. She attended Alpine Lutheran Church and Salem Lutheran Church.
She returned to Colorado in 2008 settling in Golden and attending Glory of God Lutheran Church and after Franks passing, Holy Cross Lutheran.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband Frank Bollenbach and her son John Bollenbach. She is survived by sons Bruce Bollenbach, James Bollenbach, daughter Beth Welling, 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Denver Post from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020