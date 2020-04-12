|
|
Bruntz, Doris Joann
April 26, 1933 - April 8, 2020
Doris Joann Bruntz, 86, of Wheat Ridge, CO went to heaven on April 8, 2020. Doris is preceeded in death by her husband of 59 years, John Ivan Bruntz who passed April 26, 2015. Doris Joann was born in Exeter, NE on April 26, 1933. She married her love, John Ivan, April 24, 1956 in Friend, NE. Doris is survived by her two daughters, Merribeth Bruntz and Jean Kay Roark-Ternes (Bill), 2 grandchildren, Christopher Roark (Ali) of St. Leonards-On-Sea, UK and Ashley Roark Rivera (Willie) of Westminster, CO. She is also survived by 6 great grandchildren, Brenna Hardy, Owen Hardy, Zoey Rivera (Westminster), Malachy Roark, Lachlan Roark and Cordelia Roark (St. Leonards-On-Sea, UK). Doris is also survived by her brother, Paul Taylor, Panama City, FL and many other relatives and friends.
Private entombment with her beloved husband in the Tower of Memories Mausoleum, Olinger at Crown Hill, Wheat Ridge, CO on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Memorial service to be held at a later date.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 12, 2020