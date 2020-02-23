|
|
Bunnell, Doris May
Doris May Bunnell, 97, of Lakewood, CO, died on February 18, at home. Born February 17, 1923 in Evanston, WY, the sixth of seven children of Joseph Bertagnolli and Berta (nee Dellamaria) Bertagnolli.
Doris May Bertagnolli married Hugh Emmet Bunnell in 1944 on her 21st birthday and spent the next 62 years with him raising their four children and building a large extended family that adored her. In 1969, when Hugh became ill, Doris started her real estate career, winning annual sales contests enabling Hugh and her to travel the world. She was one of the founding members of Metro Brokers more than 40 years ago and retired at age 81 to care for her husband. She also will be remembered for her poetry, award-winning jingles, molasses cookies and polenta, faith, and family gatherings. Most of all, never having met a stranger, she will be remembered for welcoming so many people-related and unrelated-into her family and making them feel unwaveringly loved and singularly special.
Doris is survived by her beloved children, Michael Hugh Bunnell (Renee Jones) of Wheat Ridge, CO, Teri Elizabeth Randall (Jay Randall) of Hertfordshire, UK, Kevin Shaun Bunnell (Valerie Sherman) of Westminster, CO, and Craig Alan Bunnell (Karen Klahr Miller) of Brookline, MA, as well as 10 beloved grandchildren, Holly Elizabeth Porter (Benjamin Porter), Travis Ryan Randall (Jaime Randall), Christina Randall-James (Mark James), Aaron Douglas Haywood, Ryan Michael Bunnell, Jonathan Kevin Bunnell (Jessica Bunnell), Ella Klahr Bunnell, Jamison Sean Bunnell, and Katherine May Bunnell; and five beloved great grandchildren, Elliyah Porter, Saffran Porter, Caspian Randall, Glory Randall, and Ephrem Randall James.
A memorial service will be held in the summer of 2020, date and location to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift), to which one of her sons has devoted his life's work.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 23, 2020