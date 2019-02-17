Denver Post Obituaries
|
Dorothea Rapp
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
St. John’s Cathedral in St. Martin Chapel
1926 - 2019
Dorothea Rapp Obituary
October 1926, departed February 3rd, 2019. Beloved wife of Glen Rapp, and loving mother of CJ Rapp and Deborah Barber. Glen and Dorothea married in 1948. She graduated from CU Boulder with a Bachelor of Fine Arts and began a life creating beautiful interiors for clients. During her time at Davis & Shaw furniture company her reputation for designing elegant and comfortable interiors grew. She was an entrepreneur starting her own business in 1977, Dorothea Rapp Design, which she continued at a vigorous pace until 2006. She joined ASID as a professional member in 1975, during its formative years. Acknowledged for her leadership, independence, graciousness, elegance, kindness, living life with a positive spirit, and wit, she remains an inspiration for those who knew her. She was a lady who brightened a room when she entered. A memorial Mass will be held at St. John's Cathedral in St. Martin Chapel, Thursday 7 March 2019 at 1 p.m., reception to follow. Memorial contributions to St. John's Cathedral or Denver Rescue Mission. Visit monarchsociety.com for the full obituary.
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 17 to Feb. 24, 2019
