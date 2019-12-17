Denver Post Obituaries
|
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Celebration Church
1650 S. Birch St.
Denver, CO
Dorothy Anne Fried


1935 - 2019
Dorothy Anne Fried Obituary
FRIED, DOROTHY ANNE

She was born October 15, 1935, Chicago, IL and died December 14, 2019, Centennial, CO. Dorothy was the mother of Rabbi Barry and Debbie Lutz, Shari and Marshal Aster, Carrie and Kurt Miller. Services, 10:30 AM, Wednesday, Dec. 18th at Celebration Church, 1650 S. Birch St., Denver. Burial at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Castle Rock. Donations in Dorothy's memory can be made to Porter Hospice Residence or to the Sarcoma Foundation of America (https://www.curesarcoma.org/). Full obituary at www.EllisFamilyServices.com.
Published in Denver Post on Dec. 17, 2019
