|
|
Crawford, Dorothy Claire (Fortenberry)
Dorothy Claire (Fortenberry) Crawford went peacefully in her sleep on October 23, 2019 in Wheat Ridge, Colorado at the age of 92 . She was born in Jasper, Texas on August 7th, 1927, to the late Levi Jefferson and Nora (Graham) Fortenberry. For the past 37 years she resided in Clear Creek Canyon, Colorado.
She was introduced to the man who would become her husband, June Crawford, during their childhood in Jasper, TX. They were married, on August 31st, 1948, after his return from World War II. They welcomed three children, Craig, Kerri, and Kent.
Dorothy Claire, or Dot to many of her friends and loved ones, was a resolute and cheerful woman with a generous heart and a limitless curiosity. She was a leader of civic organizations and causes, and a friend to many. After graduating from Jasper High School she furthered her education at the University of Texas-Austin and later graduated with a degree in history from North Carolina State University. She was a devoted member and leader of the Pioneer Museum, the Mount Lookout Chapter of the DAR, the Fortnightly Book Club, the PEO Sisterhood, and a champion of Clear Creek Canyon where she was awarded for her "tremendous volunteer efforts" by the Clear Creek Land Conservancy.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, June Crawford, and by her brother, Jerry Fortenberry. She is survived by a brother, Ernest Fortenberry of Austin, TX, by three children, Craig Crawford (Lisa) of Loudonville, OH, Kerri Crawford of Golden, CO, and Kent Crawford (Linda) of Georgetown, TX. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Kristen Crawford Law (Grayson) of Greensboro, NC, Kelley Crawford of Apex, NC, Shelley Kennedy Alemozafar (Ali) of San Francisco, CA, Jackson Crawford (Katherine) of Gunbarrel, CO, Claire Crawford of Houston, TX, and Travis Crawford of Flagstaff, AZ, in addition, by two great-granddaughters, Ayden Law and Reagan Law of Greensboro, NC.
A memorial service for Dorothy will be held on Saturday, November 16th, 2019, from 2P to 4P at the Golden History Museum, located at 923 10th Street Golden, CO 80401.
An interment will be held on Saturday, November 23rd, 2019, at 1:30P in Jasper, TX.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Mountain Vista Senior Living Community for their dependable and careful care of Dorothy Claire in the last two years of her life. In lieu of flowers, she requested that donations be made to Cottey College at 1000 West Austin Boulevard, Nevada, Missouri 64772.
Her memory is a blessing to everyone who was ever cheered by her abundant laughter, her warm hospitality, or the depth and wit of her conversation.
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 15, 2019