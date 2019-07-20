|
|
Zele, Dorothy D.
Dorothy Zele, 90, of Englewood, passed away July 16, 2019 in Castle Rock, CO. She is preceded in death by her husband Carl Sr.; sons John and Carl Jr.; and great grandson Harrison. Dorothy is survived by her children Diane Gessing, Debra Rubida (Gary), and Michael Zele (Denise); 8 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and 5 great great grandchildren. Recitation of Rosary, 9:00 AM, Monday July 22nd followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM, both at All Souls Catholic Church. Interment, 11:00 AM, Tuesday July 23rd at Roselawn Cemetery in Pueblo, Colorado.
Published in Denver Post from July 20 to July 22, 2019