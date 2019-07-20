Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosary
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
All Souls Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
All Souls Catholic Church
Interment
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Roselawn Cemetery
Pueblo, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Zele
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy D. Zele


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy D. Zele Obituary
Zele, Dorothy D.

Dorothy Zele, 90, of Englewood, passed away July 16, 2019 in Castle Rock, CO. She is preceded in death by her husband Carl Sr.; sons John and Carl Jr.; and great grandson Harrison. Dorothy is survived by her children Diane Gessing, Debra Rubida (Gary), and Michael Zele (Denise); 8 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and 5 great great grandchildren. Recitation of Rosary, 9:00 AM, Monday July 22nd followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM, both at All Souls Catholic Church. Interment, 11:00 AM, Tuesday July 23rd at Roselawn Cemetery in Pueblo, Colorado.
Published in Denver Post from July 20 to July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.