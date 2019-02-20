Denver Post Obituaries
Dorothy Dots Davis


Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, Conrad and Mary Yeager, her husband, Garry L. Davis and her brother, Conrad Jr. Yeager. She is survived by her sister, Ruth Wolfe, her children D'Ann Murphy, Kevin (Mary), Carol Irwin (Richard), Kay, and Kyle (Michelle) plus 10 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren. The Visitation and Rosary will be held at 6 - 8 pm at Horan & McConaty, 1091 S. Colorado Blvd. Funeral mass will be held on Saturday at Holy Ghost Catholic Parish, 1900 California St., Denver at 10 am. In lieu of flowers donate to St Jude Children's Hospital. Please visit HoranCares.com.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 20, 2019
