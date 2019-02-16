|
|
Dorothy Ann Dubitzky, of Littleton, died on February 9. A daughter of Texas and a mother of three, she was a collector of decades-long friendships, a lover of spicy food and the English language, a master of wisecracks fired from behind a folded newspaper, and the dedicated matriarch to an adoring family. She passed peacefully in the night at 90. Dot - not Dotty - Duke was born on September 20, 1928 in Sulphur Springs, TX. Raised in the small town of McKinney with sister Mary and beloved twin Buddy, she began her lifelong love affair with tap dancing at four and graduated from Texas State College for Women with a degree in English in 1948. Two years later, while working for Texaco in Midland, she married a newly-minted petroleum geologist named Roy Dubitzky and committed herself to a lifetime of moving from oil town to oil town and spelling her last name for people. Roy's work took the couple across the south and the west - they would move nearly 20 times in as many years - and along the way they had three children, Dan, Mary and Jane. A joyful and grounding presence in the homes she made in Roswell and New Orleans and Jackson, Dot tracked down schools for the kids, crashed second line processions in Tremé and made friendships that would last a lifetime. In 1969, Roy and Dot finally settled in Littleton, CO. There, Dot was active in the community, volunteering at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church and Cherrelyn Nursing Home, and returned to school, this time at Metro State University in Denver. After Roy's retirement, the couple travelled widely and independently, renting a car and stopping wherever they fancied, often leaving their children guessing which country they were in. Away from easy comforts and routines of home, Dot said, the couple thrived. As she entered her tenth decade, Dot continued to finish the daily crossword and dominate all takers at Texas 42. She cherished her tight-knit group of friends, many of whom she met through the Rocky Mountain Association of Geologists Auxiliary, and her sprawling family. The mountains and the Colorado sky took her breath away until her last day. In addition to her three loving children, Dot is survived by her grandchildren, Matt, Nick, David and Patrick; and her great grandchildren, Luca and Jett. Her passing leaves a void in the family she dedicated her life to. A memorial service will be held at a later date; in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Kidney Fund at www.kidneyfund.org.
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2019