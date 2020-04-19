Flook, Dorothy F. Dee August 29,1921 - April 9, 2020 Dee died of congestive heart failure in Denver at age 98. Born in Pittsburg to Helen and Frederick Faville, she grew up in Chicago and attended The Colorado College where she met Lyman R. Flook Jr, whom she married in 1943 after earning a speech education degree from the University of Wisconsin. They had four children and lived in Denver when Lyman's engineering firm, Tipton & Kalmbach (T&K), won a contract for the design and construction of a large link canal system in Pakistan. They became the first T&K family to arrive in Lahore in May 1960. Dee thrived in Pakistan, where she started teaching grade school at the Lahore American Society and later became the typing teacher and faculty advisor for the beloved yearbook, YADEN (Urdu for memories). They traveled back to the US for home-leaves, accumulating a total of five trips around the world, featuring a multitude of site-seeing and shopping stops along the way. They also traveled locally to such places as Kabul, Kashmir, New Delhi, and Agra (Taj Mahal). The 1965 Indian/Pakistan war forced the evacuation of US dependents on USAF transport planes to Tehran after two weeks of nearby bombing and aerial combat. Dee and the kids traveled to Chicago, where Dee's and Lyman's parents lived. They happily reunited with Lyman in Lahore a few months later after the war ended. Dee began substitute teaching after they returned to Denver in 1969. She and Lyman sang in the church choir and Dee became active with other church activities. Lyman died in August 1993, leaving Dee alone in their large house. But she managed to thrive with the help of her children, family friends, and home care support. She retired in 2002, Lyman III died in 2012, and she moved to assisted living in August 2018. Dee lived an extraordinary life and enriched countless others with her unconditional love and everlasting smile. She is survived by Judy Flook (Ted Cota), Fred Flook, and Bob Flook (Mary Jane, grandsons Adam (Erin) and Ryan (Lizzie, great grandson Everett)).

Published in Denver Post on Apr. 19, 2020.