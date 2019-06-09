Denver Post Obituaries
Dorothy Felix


Dorothy Felix Obituary
Felix, Dorothy
05/24/1927 - 06/01/2019

Dorothy "Dottie" Mae Felix, 92, passed away June 1st in Denver. She was born to Mark and Anna Goodall on May 24, 1927 in Penrose. Dottie was preceded in death by the love of her life, Lad, and her beloved brothers and sisters. She is survived by daughter Barbara, granddaughter Dotty (Kelly) and great-grandsons Connor and Thomas. Also survived by dear relatives and friends too numerous to mention. Dottie will lay in rest next to Lad at Fort Logan National Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held later this month. For more information, please contact Horan & McConaty.
Published in Denver Post from June 9 to June 16, 2019
