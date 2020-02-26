Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
7777 West 29th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
(303) 233-4611
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Hicks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Hicks


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Hicks Obituary
Hicks , Dorothy

Dorothy Christina Hicks, age 98, of Arvada, Colorado, passed away February 22, 2020. She was born in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin on July 2, 1921. Dorothy graduated from high school and went on to get a teaching degree from Normal School. She taught at a one room school house in Wisconsin. Dorothy was married to Oliver Odell Hicks on November 12, 1946. They moved to Colorado and she was a housewife, mother, and part time reading teacher. She had a passion for cooking, crocheting, quilting, sewing, being a mom, wife and grandma. Dorothy is survived by her son Don (Susan) Hicks and her daughter Debbie (Russell) Solis; grandchildren: Mark (Cassie) Hicks, Sarah (Randy) Williams, Alexander Heitman and Eric Heitman and great grandchildren: Landon, Addy and Ellie. Private family services were held. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Denver Hospice, Lowry, 8299 E. Lowry Blvd., Denver, CO 80230.
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -