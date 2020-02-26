|
Hicks , Dorothy
Dorothy Christina Hicks, age 98, of Arvada, Colorado, passed away February 22, 2020. She was born in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin on July 2, 1921. Dorothy graduated from high school and went on to get a teaching degree from Normal School. She taught at a one room school house in Wisconsin. Dorothy was married to Oliver Odell Hicks on November 12, 1946. They moved to Colorado and she was a housewife, mother, and part time reading teacher. She had a passion for cooking, crocheting, quilting, sewing, being a mom, wife and grandma. Dorothy is survived by her son Don (Susan) Hicks and her daughter Debbie (Russell) Solis; grandchildren: Mark (Cassie) Hicks, Sarah (Randy) Williams, Alexander Heitman and Eric Heitman and great grandchildren: Landon, Addy and Ellie. Private family services were held. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Denver Hospice, Lowry, 8299 E. Lowry Blvd., Denver, CO 80230.
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020