Higdon, Dorothy

Jean

7/6/1928 - 8/24/2020



Dorothy Jean Higdon passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 she was 92. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert and son, Louis. Dorothy is survived by her six children - Jeffery, Pete, Brian, Dale, Robert, and Michelle, as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mass for Dorothy will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 , 11:00 am at St. Bernadette Catholic Parish located at 7240 West 12th Avenue, Lakewood; Covid mandates apply. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Bernadette's would be welcome. Burial service to follow.





