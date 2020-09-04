1/1
Dorothy Higdon
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Higdon, Dorothy
Jean
7/6/1928 - 8/24/2020

Dorothy Jean Higdon passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 she was 92. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert and son, Louis. Dorothy is survived by her six children - Jeffery, Pete, Brian, Dale, Robert, and Michelle, as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mass for Dorothy will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 , 11:00 am at St. Bernadette Catholic Parish located at 7240 West 12th Avenue, Lakewood; Covid mandates apply. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Bernadette's would be welcome. Burial service to follow.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Sep. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Denver Post

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved