Birchfield, Dorothy IreneMay 1, 1927 - May 29, 2020Born in Colorado Springs, CO. Daughter of William Henry Darrow & Ila Irene Bishop. Beloved Wife, Mother, Homemaker, Caretaker. She loved her family. She told stories, being the oldest of 6 kids, of taking care of her siblings, growing up in the Great Depression while her mother worked. She provided many years of end-of-life care for family members: her mother-in-law, her mother, her husband, and 42 years of caring for her special-needs youngest daughter. Her entire life as a caregiver was remarkable & dedicated out of love at its best. Her favorite memories were of her 7 kids. She was preceded in death by 3 of them: Patty Birchfield, Kay Draney, & Jennie Conner and her Husband James Birchfield. She is survived by her 4 remaining children: Jimmy Birchfield, Will Birchfield, Rachiel Draney, & Alex Birchfield. She is also survived by 12 of her 14 grandchildren, 29 of her 30 great grandchildren, & 5 great-great grandchildren. On May 29, 2020 she was taken to Bergan Mercy hospital in Omaha, NE due to rapidly declining vital signs. She was in organ failure. She accepted the magnitude of the situation with grace. She was ready. Her thoughts were for her children & meeting, "the good Lord in Heaven." Her last words were, "I love all you kids; and am thankful for what you have done for me." She & her surviving children were blessed she had the opportunity to speak to her kids & have one of her children by her side, holding her hand until she took her last breath. While the family takes great comfort in knowing she had the absolute best final years & send-off possible; still we will miss her. We also honor her life by applying & living the many lessons she taught us, including her fighting spirit. She will be interred at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colorado with her beloved husband James Birchfield & daughter Patricia Birchfield.