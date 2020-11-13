1/1
Dorothy Platenberg
1929 - 2020
Platenberg, Dorothy
March 19, 1929 - November 3, 2020

Dorothy Eileen Gifford Platenberg, 91½, was born in Elsie, Nebraska. She married Robert Joseph Platenberg on 4 September 1948 in Omaha; son Roderick Jay was born in 1953 and daughter Robin Jayne in 1955, in Iowa. The Department of Defense relocated the family to Germany in 1957, and a daughter, Renata Jacilyn, was born in Heidelberg in 1965. Bob and Dorothy joined the Golden community in 1992 where Dorothy's energy and spirit served as a role model and inspiration for many.


Published in Denver Post on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
