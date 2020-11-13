Platenberg, Dorothy

March 19, 1929 - November 3, 2020



Dorothy Eileen Gifford Platenberg, 91½, was born in Elsie, Nebraska. She married Robert Joseph Platenberg on 4 September 1948 in Omaha; son Roderick Jay was born in 1953 and daughter Robin Jayne in 1955, in Iowa. The Department of Defense relocated the family to Germany in 1957, and a daughter, Renata Jacilyn, was born in Heidelberg in 1965. Bob and Dorothy joined the Golden community in 1992 where Dorothy's energy and spirit served as a role model and inspiration for many.





