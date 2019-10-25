|
Wham, Dorothy S.
Former State Senator "Dottie" Wham, 94, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, public servant and friend, died on October 20, 2019, surrounded by loving family and friends.
She was born January 5, 1925 in Centralia, Illinois, to Ernest Joseph and Thelma Stonecipher, and held a master's degree in psychology from the University of Illinois. On January 26, 1947, she married her high school sweetheart, Robert Wham, who passed away in December, 2011.
From 1972 to 1980, Dottie served as a member of the Colorado Civil Rights Commission, and from 1972 to 1982 she served as the Colorado/Wyoming State Director of ACTION. She was proud to represent parts of southeast Denver in the Colorado House of Representatives from 1985 to 1987 and in the Colorado State Senate from 1987 to 2000.
A memorial service will be held at Mayflower Congregational Church, UCC, 3001 S. Acoma St., Englewood, on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 1pm.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains or to OutRunDiabetes.org.
Published in Denver Post from Oct. 25 to Nov. 3, 2019