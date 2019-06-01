|
Stuller, Dorothy
Dorothy Francis Stuller passed away on Thursday, May 30th, 2019 at the age of 100. Dorothy was the wife of the late Harold Stuller Sr., mother to Hal Stuller Jr., Pam Taddonio and Sharon Guthrey, grandmother to Becky, Michael, Mike, Jeff, Kristy, and Toni, great grandmother to Taylor, Drew, Jackie, Kyleigh, Zach, Wesley, Wyatt, Kaylee, Charlie and Brienne. Dorothy is survived by one brother, Bill Frank. The services will be on Monday, June 3, 2019 at St. Joan Of Arc Catholic Church; Rosary at 3:30pm, Mass at 4:00pm, and a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Denver Hospice: 501 S. Cherry St. #700 Denver, CO 80246.
Published in Denver Post from June 1 to June 3, 2019