Dorothy Udevitz


1927 - 2019
Dorothy Udevitz Obituary
Udevitz, Dorothy

Dorothy V. Udevitz passed away Tuesday, October 15. She was born June 28,1927 to Hyman and Jane Dveirin in Denver. After graduating from East High School, she began pursuing a career in modeling and singing in Denver and California but soon returned to Denver, where she married Marvin Udevitz. Marvin was her husband for 47 years until he died in 2002. Dorothy loved music throughout her life and performed with several choirs. She also spent many hours as a volunteer in hospitals and schools, but her primary focus was always her family. She was a devoted and beloved wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. She is survived by her son Mark Udevitz (Susan), daughter Debbie Lynn Harvey (Marc), grandchildren Eric and Nicole Harvey and Molissa Udevitz, and extended family and friends. Services were held on October 17 at Rose Hill Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Denver Children's Choir.
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 3, 2019
