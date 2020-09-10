Vickland, Dorothy
"Dottie"
July 17, 1925 - August 26, 2020
Dottie Vickland of Thornton, CO was an inspiration to all in many ways. She was a positive and vibrant 95 year old that walked 2 miles a day, remained active in the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, Denver Garden Club, her church and many other organizations until COVID-19 shut things down. We ALL wish we could be as young and healthy as Dottie was at 95.
She had a unique capacity to love and accept others as they are. This is evident by the 100's of lives she touched, including people from around the world. She was a world class floral artist, winning blue and trifecta ribbons for her floral designs, then eventually becoming a floral judge. Dottie made the world a better place through lending a hand or an ear where ever and whenever needed, along with a smile and a hug at the ready.
Dottie's life was tragically cut short by a DUII (alcohol and other substance) driver while visiting her niece in Phoenix, Oregon. Not a fitting end for someone still so active.
Dottie is survived by her 4 children, their spouses and her 5 grandchildren, one sister and one brother. Several small group services will be scheduled as safe conditions are identified. To honor Dottie's life the family is working with the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, where Dottie volunteered for 35 years. The goal is to purchase a memorial tribute in her name. If you would like to contribute please visit www.dmns.org
and specify your contribution "In Memory of Dottie Vickland".