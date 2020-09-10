1/1
Dorothy Vickland
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vickland, Dorothy
"Dottie"
July 17, 1925 - August 26, 2020

Dottie Vickland of Thornton, CO was an inspiration to all in many ways. She was a positive and vibrant 95 year old that walked 2 miles a day, remained active in the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, Denver Garden Club, her church and many other organizations until COVID-19 shut things down. We ALL wish we could be as young and healthy as Dottie was at 95.

She had a unique capacity to love and accept others as they are. This is evident by the 100's of lives she touched, including people from around the world. She was a world class floral artist, winning blue and trifecta ribbons for her floral designs, then eventually becoming a floral judge. Dottie made the world a better place through lending a hand or an ear where ever and whenever needed, along with a smile and a hug at the ready.

Dottie's life was tragically cut short by a DUII (alcohol and other substance) driver while visiting her niece in Phoenix, Oregon. Not a fitting end for someone still so active.

Dottie is survived by her 4 children, their spouses and her 5 grandchildren, one sister and one brother. Several small group services will be scheduled as safe conditions are identified. To honor Dottie's life the family is working with the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, where Dottie volunteered for 35 years. The goal is to purchase a memorial tribute in her name. If you would like to contribute please visit www.dmns.org and specify your contribution "In Memory of Dottie Vickland".


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post from Sep. 10 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hillcrest Memorial Park & Mortuary - Medford
2201 N. Phoenix Rd.
Medford, OR 97504
541-773-6162
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Denver Post

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved