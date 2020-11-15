Hudson, Dorsey G.Born in Denver on December 23, 1935 and passed away November 8, 2020 in Denver. He attended St. Francis de Sales Schools from grade 1-12, except for grades 7-10, when he lived in Tennessee. While residing in Tennessee, he attended St. Bernard High School, in Cullman, Alabama for two years, as a boarding student. Returning to Denver, he graduated from St. Francis de Sales High School in 1954. He attended the Colorado School of Mines for 1 semester, and then enlisted in the U.S. Army for 3 years. After basic training at Fort Riley Kansas, he was stationed in Aschaffenburg, Germany with the 10th Division, 87th Infantry for several months. Dorsey then auditioned and was accepted for duty with 7th Army Special services as a trombonist with a variety show which toured army installations in Germany. Subsequently, he was assigned to the 7th Army Band stationed at 7th Army headquarters in Stuttgart-Vaihingen, Germany for the duration of his enlistment. Following his discharge in 1958, he attended the University of Denver, where he earned a Bachelor of Music Education degree, and where he met his wife, Julie McGaw, who he married upon graduating magna cum laude in 1961. Dorsey was then employed by the Denver Public Schools for 30 years, teaching instrumental music, photography, and finally computers. At one point during his employment, he took a sabbatical leave and obtained a master's degree at the University of Denver. He retired from teaching on his 55th birthday in 1990. During the 1960s he played trombone for nine years in the Denver Business Men's Orchestra (later named the Brico Symphony) under the direction of Antonia Brico. In 1985, he won third place in the Denver Powder Milk Biscuit (NPR's Prairie Home Companion) biscuit baking contest. He had a long association with the Golden Eagle Brass Band (formerly the Gold Nugget Brass Band) both as a trombone player and then conductor. Eschewing the Denver Classroom Teacher's Association, he was a member of the Denver Federation of Teachers. In retirement, he was for a time a volunteer driver for the American Red Cross. He was preceded in death by his wife, Julie, on April 1, 2008. He is survived by four children: Kathryn Langr (David), Melissa Phillips (Buck), Christopher (Geli), Andrew (Christine), and seven grandchildren. Contributions may be made, in honor of Suki, Mickey and Charlie to the Denver Dumb Friends' League, 2080 South Quebec Street, Denver, CO 80231.