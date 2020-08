Bridges, Dorthy Louise78, of Pueblo, CO went to be with the Lord on August 25, 2020. Dorthy was a ceramic instructor who owned her own shop. She enjoyed crocheting and reading western novels. More than anything, she loved spending time with her family. Dorthy will be forever loved and deeply missed by all those she leaves behind. Graveside service, 11:00 am, Thursday, September 3, 2020, Fort Logan National Cemetery. Full obituary available at www.romerofamilyfuneralhome.com