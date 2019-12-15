|
Strand, Douglas Elton
Douglas Elton Strand, November 29, 2019, 83 years old. Resident of El Paso, Texas. Born on December 2, 1935, Douglas was a retired systems engineer from Lockheed Martin, a handyman, a photographer, a golfer, and the most generous and fun-loving father and grandfather in the world. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Janice Elaine Strand, his mother, Marguerite Olive Strand, and his father, Elton Clifford Strand. He is survived by his brothers Wesley, Roger and Phillip, his sister Lynn McIntosh, his daughter, Toni Blum (spouse Anthony), his two sons, Scott (spouse Robin) and Kirk (spouse Kari) and six grandchildren, Valerio and Marguerite Blum, Abigail and Ryan Strand, and Trevor and Nathaniel Strand. His 17 nieces and nephews include Raymond Wilshire, Thomas Wilshire, Joy Leftwich, Heather Servaites, Stacey Conover, Rebecca Carr, Jeffrey Strand, Aaron Strand, Brian Strand, Carrie Burns, Dana Mead, Evan Strand, Lucas McIntosh, Christopher McIntosh, Timothy McIntosh, Casey McIntosh, and Jessie McIntosh. Services will be held at 1:00 PM on December 26 at Bethany Lutheran Church, 4500 E. Hampden Avenue, Cherry Hills Village, Colorado, 80113. Flowers may be sent to the church at that address. Donations be made to Habitat for Humanity.
Published in Denver Post from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2019