Erickson, Douglas H.
Douglas H. Erickson passed away 11-24-19 at age 75 in Denver. Rabbi Rick Rheins, officiated a service honoring Douglas at Temple Sinai on 11-27-19. Douglas was remembered for his kindness and strong compassion for all living things. He rescued many abandoned animals. After graduating high school in North Reading, Mass., he joined the Air Force. He served four years at Castle Air Force Base near Merced, California. After his discharge he moved to Denver where an extended number of the Erickson family resides. He worked at a number of book stores and other jobs related to his electronic background from the Air Force. Douglas eventually owned and operated Ames Alarm with many loyal customers for over 30 years. His love of the outdoors began as a youngster which included as a member of the boy scouts. He shared that love with wife of 44 years, Fern. He also loved the opera, especially the opera Madame Butterfly. They went on skiing vacations, river rafting, but most of all four wheel driving and camping. They shared their love of the Colorado mountains with their daughter Anna. Douglas is survived by his wife, Fern, daughter, Anna Antenucci, (Dino), grandson, Adin Antenucci, and granddaughter, Abigail Jean Antenucci. Contributions in Douglas' name may be made to Feline Fix at TheFelineFix.org.
Published in Denver Post on Dec. 4, 2019