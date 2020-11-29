Klein, Douglas Pyner



Douglas Pyner Klein was born in Brainerd, Minnesota, only son of Clementine (Pyner) and Roger T. Klein. As a boy he developed a love for the outdoors, fishing, hunting, camping and canoeing in the Brainerd Lakes area with his dogs. He played the piano and the trumpet, and loved jazz and classical music. He received his Bachelor's degree in Geology from Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, where he was enrolled in the Army ROTC. After graduation he was stationed in Tokyo, Japan at the Army Map Service, where he met his future wife, Sueko (Ishii) and travelled throughout Southeast Asia on military assignments. They married in 1965 and moved to Honolulu, Hawaii, where he pursued his Masters and Ph.D. in Geophysics at the University of Hawaii and had two daughters. Following his degrees, several years of teaching, research, and retirement as Captain from the Army Reserves, he moved with his family to Colorado in 1979. The Rocky Mountains provided him with a beautiful backdrop for his favorite outdoor pursuits. He worked for the U.S. Geological Survey until retiring in 2000. He passed away on November 17, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Sueko, his daughters Maria Klein (Michael McHugh) and Terrianne Klein (Michael Howe), and granddaughters Aga and Tasa Howe.





