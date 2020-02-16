|
|
Watts, Douglas
Russell
October 19, 1951 - November 23, 2019
Doug Watts, age 68, of Parker, Colorado, died after a sudden illness on November 23, 2019. Doug was born in Lombard, Illinois to William Russell and Geraldine Rader Watts. He graduated with honors from Glenbard East High School, Albion College and George Washington Law School.
Doug's professional career was highlighted by brilliant service as legal counsel and strategist for the cable television and newspaper industries in Washington DC and as a senior executive for TCI in Colorado. Doug was a Renaissance man, an observation to which he would have responded by snorting and making an off-color remark. Doug was actively passionate about so much in life, from history, to music, Native American art, cooking, riding, the St. Louis Cardinals, the Chicago Bears, BBQ, politics, horse racing and the beauty of Colorado. His keen sense of humor was a trademark. He was a wonderful friend to many and kept those friends all his life. He was a great example of Christian charity (which would have prompted another reaction), who quietly, without fanfare, and without any expectation of return, helped his family and his many friends through difficult times. He had keen disappointments but never let them define or deter him. Doug is survived by his sister Cyndy Lounsbury, brother in law Pete Lounsbury of Boise, Idaho, nephew Sam Lounsbury of Chicago, Illinois, an uncle and several cousins.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 16, 2020