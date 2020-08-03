Trask, Douglass Allen

July 21, 2020



Douglass Allen Trask, age 91, resident of Arvada, CO, passed away peacefully in his sleep Tuesday, July 21, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Ruth, of 69 years, four children, thirteen grandchildren, and seventeen great grandchildren. Doug was born in Memphis, TN, and spent his early years in Oak Park IL. He graduated from Beloit College, served in the Army during the Korean conflict, and had a life long career with the Frigidaire division of General Motors. After retirement, Doug and Ruth spent twenty seven years in Tucson, AZ. A small family celebration of his life was held. He will be remembered for his love of God, his family, and his positive attitude until the end. His legacy will live on in all of his loved ones.





