Duff Jr., Duane Henry
10/29/1942 - 11/26/2020
Although Duane H Duff Jr always said he was a Denver native, he was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana. His parents Duane Henry Duff and Mildred Bernice Fitzgerald met in Denver where his father was training at Lowry. Duane Sr met Milly at Skateland. They married later in Indiana where Duane said his mother went for a vacation. After a few years in Indiana waiting for Duane Sr to come home from World War II, Millie became homesick for Colorado and returned to Denver with her young son. Duane's parents later divorced. Duane was a storyteller of sorts and could recall many details about his life experiences including his school days in south Denver. He attended Byers Junior High School and graduated from Denver South, claiming the classes of 1961 and 1962. After graduation Duane held various jobs including the Law and Sons Casket Company and 2 bicycle repair shops (Roy's and Cycle City). He also sold Kirby vacuums and worked 3 months at Samsonite. He had natural mechanical skills that led to his future career repairing and installing dental equipment for Mountain States Dental, Colorado Dental, followed by Saslow and Patterson. Duane's proudest days were serving in the U.S. Navy for six years, four as a reservist and two in active duty 1966 to 1968 onboard the USS. Robert H. McCard DD822, destroyer class. Duane was a boiler tender. He told many stories about these proud years, especially when he was with other McCard sailors at about eight McCard reunions. One story involved the McCard going from east to west through the Panama Canal on its way to the Vietnam War Theatre. Another was when the McCard barely evaded the path of the USS Enterprise aircraft carrier steaming north to Korea on assignment to the USS Pueblo incident in 1968. Duane was an outdoor enthusiast. He loved bike riding. For a time, he raced canoes and kayaks in-training for an Olympic trial. Always the strong competitor, he later got into sailboat racing where his mechanical and logical thinking seemed to give him an edge in winning races. There was a time when he owned four sailboats - an El Toro, a Koralle, a Hobie Cat 14 and a West Wight Potter; he raced each in different fleets at different venues. In 1981 he met his future wife Sandy Carter when she joined the El Toro fleet that raced at Washington Park. They were married November 20, 1982. Marrying late and having no children, they were free spirits in their recreation and enjoyed sailboat racing and researching court houses and cemeteries in the U.S. and United Kingdom for family history. Buying a small motor home improved their travel comfort for these ventures. In later years they switched to luxury sailing the ocean blue on Queen Mary 2 crossings to the UK. Duane could talk with anyone about any topic, except his passion politics where he held unbending views. He seemed to have unending knowledge which came from his ability to hear and remember details from television, lectures, and conversations with others. Family was very important to Duane even though he and wife Sandy had no children. He proudly celebrated the heritage of his ancestors by joining the Sons of the American Revolution - Mount Evans Chapter; The Jamestowne Society- Colorado Company; the General Society of the War of 1812 and Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War. Duane is survived by his wife Sandy Carter-Duff and sister Camille L. Cave, a nephew, aunts and cousins and many friends. He also has a half-sister Tami (Duff) Garman in Indiana. Private services will be held at Fort Logan National Cemetery with a life celebration at a future time. Suggested donations in Duane's memory may be made to The Denver Hospice, 8289 E Lowry Blvd, Denver 80230; the South High Denver Alumni Association;1700 E Louisiana Av, Denver 80210; Food Bank of the Rockies, 10700 E 45th Av, Denver 80239-9952 or a charity of your choice
.