Swigert, Duane11/2/1955 - 8/22/2020Duane Bruce Swigert went home to be with the Lord on August 22, 2020. He was born to Gwendolyn and Bruce Swigert in Belleville, Illinois, was 64 years old, and preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years Sue Swigert: children Donna (Derek) Wolfe, Laura (Ben) Linville, Valerie Swigert (Jason Broadaway), and Mark Swigert; survived by eight grandchildren: Leila Wolfe, Charlie and Ann Linville, Evan and Andrew Thebeau, and David, Tommy, and Riley Broadaway. He is also survived by his sister Diana (Roy) Miller and his brother David Swigert as well as a couple of nieces, a nephew, and several great-nieces and great-nephews. Moreover, Duane is survived by father and mother-in-law Ernest and Marjorie Gerbaz, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Bob and Cindy Sestrich, and brother-in-law Jim Gerbaz as well as a loving extended family and friends.Duane loved being a Dad, Husband, and Grandpa. His hobbies included flying airplanes, was looking forward to retiring, and flying his Cessna 206 more frequently. He also enjoyed working on cars and was always busy restoring or fixing cars in the garage. Past jobs included working for the Federal Government WAPA division, Bell Labs, AT&T, Avaya, Lucent Technologies, Celestica as an Electrical Engineer. Furthermore, he taught electrical engineering classes at CU Denver and Metro State University. For most of his life, he attended Bear Valley Church and was the most patient, kind, genuine, honest, humble, and hard-working person - he will be greatly missed.A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Servants of Christ 852 So. Carriage Dr. Milliken, CO 80543.